$10,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance - Certified
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance - Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8EH466782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit- Safety Included- Clean- No Accidents- 1.8L 4 cylinder- Sunroof- Automatic transmission- 110,000 km- Backup Camera- Alloy Wheels- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Bluetooth- Winter TiresFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $10,495 + HST & LicensingEhab's Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2014 Hyundai Elantra