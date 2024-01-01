2014 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Safety Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Clean- No Accidents</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 1.8L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Sunroof</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Automatic transmission</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 110,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Alloy Wheels</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Winter Tires</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Financing Available - 100% Approval</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>To Apply click on the link</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;><span class=html-span xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs style=margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; font-family: inherit;><a class=x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x1ejq31n xd10rxx x1sy0etr x17r0tee x972fbf xcfux6l x1qhh985 xm0m39n x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz x1sur9pj xkrqix3 x1fey0fg style=cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; outline: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; padding: 0px; border-width: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; touch-action: manipulation; display: inline; font-family: inherit; tabindex=0 role=link href=https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0Qrck6JhS9SziIj4C2CVqSPOBs7SN-hVH1-TOn3qfgN17x8QEeJOQp5UU_aem_ATYXDQyOooWnseUEQJHiMljCtbAD9aW78gUMgIqN-OVk6EZF-w2WpwAX5pzF-f_H0hO0382sDOdlwgor-70_vuMW target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/</a></span></div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Good Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bad Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- New Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Newcomers</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Work Permits</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended warranty available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : <span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; height: 16px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span>$10,495<span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; height: 16px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t50/1/16/1f525.png alt=🔥 width=16 height=16 /></span> + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa Ontario</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>K1T 3W6</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316</div></div>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1717625019
  2. 1717625024
  3. 1717625028
  4. 1717625030
  5. 1717625032
  6. 1717625035
  7. 1717625038
  8. 1717625040
  9. 1717625042
  10. 1717625046
  11. 1717625048
  12. 1717625050
  13. 1717625052
  14. 1717625054
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8EH466782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit- Safety Included- Clean- No Accidents- 1.8L 4 cylinder- Sunroof- Automatic transmission- 110,000 km- Backup Camera- Alloy Wheels- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Bluetooth- Winter TiresFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $10,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance - Certified 110,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer AWD - 7 Seats Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Ford Explorer AWD - 7 Seats Certified 126,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent 1.6 L - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent 1.6 L - Certified 142,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra