$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 5XYZU3LB1EG220341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
