Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Gloucester, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

0 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1708913859
  2. 1708913859
  3. 1708913859
  4. 1708913859
  5. 1708913859
  6. 1708913859
  7. 1708913859
  8. 1708913859
  9. 1708913859
  10. 1708913859
  11. 1708913859
  12. 1708913859
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5XYZU3LB1EG220341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition 0 KM $16,699 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T - AWD Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T - AWD Certified 132,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 131,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport