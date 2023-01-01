Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Safety Certified

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218198
  • VIN: 5NPEB4ACXEH843973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

 

- Safety Inspected 

- Clean Title - No Accidents 

- One Owner 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

