$11,499+ tax & licensing
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS-SKY
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10162008
- VIN: JM1BM1V73E1152171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6