2014 Mazda MAZDA3

142,000 KM

Details Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS-SKY

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162008
  • VIN: JM1BM1V73E1152171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

