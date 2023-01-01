Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,599

+ tax & licensing
$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504248
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN0EC648516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description


WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

- Clean Title - No Accidents
- Safety Certified
- One Owner
- Extremely clean
- 146,000 km
- 7 seats
- 3.5 L V6
- Push start button
- Backup Camera
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control

Financing Available - 100% Approval

- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits

Extended warranty available up to 36 months

Price : $16,599 + HST & Licensing

Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa ON

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

