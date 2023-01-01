$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2014 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10029693
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC5ES448084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour sliver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
