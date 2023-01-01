Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR LE 8-PASS FWD

2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR LE 8-PASS FWD

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029693
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC5ES448084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

