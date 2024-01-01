Menu
<p><span style=color: #e4e6eb; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #242526;>- Accident Free - Financing Available - All types of Credit - Safety Certificate Included - 131,000 km - 2.7 L 4 Cylinder - AWD - Power Seats - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended warranty available Financing Available 100% Approvals Good or Bad Credit Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316</span></p>

2014 Toyota Venza

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Venza

2.7L AWD- Certified

2014 Toyota Venza

2.7L AWD- Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB3EU063389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- Accident Free - Financing Available - All types of Credit - Safety Certificate Included - 131,000 km - 2.7 L 4 Cylinder - AWD - Power Seats - Alloy wheels - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended warranty available Financing Available 100% Approvals Good or Bad Credit Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Toyota Venza