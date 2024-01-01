Menu
- Financing Available
- No Accidents
- Safety Certificate Included
- Extended Warranty Available
- Carfax Included
- 104,000 km
- Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Alloy wheels
- Blind spot monitor
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Bluetooth
- New tires
- New Oil Change

We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.

Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit

Price : $ 14,995 + HST & Licensing

Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON

(613) 240-3316⁩

2015 Honda Civic

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

EX- Certified

2015 Honda Civic

EX- Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51FH004891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- Financing Available- No Accidents- Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- Carfax Included- 104,000 km- Sunroof- Backup Camera- Alloy wheels- Blind spot monitor- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Bluetooth- New tires- New Oil ChangeWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $ 14,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-3316

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2015 Honda Civic