$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX- Certified
2015 Honda Civic
EX- Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51FH004891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Financing Available- No Accidents- Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- Carfax Included- 104,000 km- Sunroof- Backup Camera- Alloy wheels- Blind spot monitor- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Bluetooth- New tires- New Oil ChangeWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $ 14,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
2015 Honda Civic