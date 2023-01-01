Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS 112 km Price $ 13,499 Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. - Safety Inspected - Clean Title - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Automatic Transmission - 112,000 km - Backup Camera -Sunroof - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Keyless entry Financing Available - 100% Approval https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 13,499 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316</span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

112,000 KM

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Safety Certified

Safety Certified

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

112,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AH2FU387668

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS 112 km Price $ 13,499 Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. - Safety Inspected - Clean Title - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Automatic Transmission - 112,000 km - Backup Camera -Sunroof - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Keyless entry Financing Available - 100% Approval https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 13,499 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

