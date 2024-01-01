$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL- Safety Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Safety Certificate Included - Financing Options Available - 1.8 L 4 cylinder - 127,000 km - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Financing Available Price : $ 9,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316