- Safety Certificate Included - Financing Options Available - 1.8 L 4 cylinder - 127,000 km - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Financing Available Price : $ 9,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

2015 Hyundai Elantra

127,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE7FH570391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- Safety Certificate Included - Financing Options Available - 1.8 L 4 cylinder - 127,000 km - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Financing Available Price : $ 9,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

