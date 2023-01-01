2015 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9680626

9680626 VIN: 5NPE24AF7FH162519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

