2015 Hyundai Sonata

108,000 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680626
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF7FH162519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

- Certified 

- 108,000

- 2.4 L 4 cylinder 

- Backup camera

- Heated Seats

- Alloy Wheels 

- Power windows 

- Air conditioning 

- Cruise Control

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval 

 

- Good Credit

- Bad Credit

- New Credit

- Newcomers welcome 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Price : $15,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehabs Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street 

Ottawa Ontario 

K1T 3W6

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

