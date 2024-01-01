Menu
2015 Infiniti Q50, 6 cylinder 3.7L with automatic transmission and AWD. Black leather heated seats, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, power seats and power sunroof. Back up camera 360 degree with parking assist, and lane keeping assist. Navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA. Alloy wheels. Asking price $13,995.

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

160,512KM
Used
VIN JN1BV7AR5FM395667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracitelack
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,512 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Infiniti Q50, 6 cylinder 3.7L with automatic transmission and AWD. Black leather heated seats, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, power seats and power sunroof. Back up camera 360 degree with parking assist, and lane keeping assist. Navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA. Alloy wheels. Asking price $13,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Infiniti Q50