$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q50
Sport
2015 Infiniti Q50
Sport
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracitelack
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,512 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Infiniti Q50, 6 cylinder 3.7L with automatic transmission and AWD. Black leather heated seats, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, power seats and power sunroof. Back up camera 360 degree with parking assist, and lane keeping assist. Navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA. Alloy wheels. Asking price $13,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-425-2225