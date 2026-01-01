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2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

141,357 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Watch This Vehicle
14093910

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,357KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZC5C54FWP42732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
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613-878-7436

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$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman