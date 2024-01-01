$12,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blackack
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident Free - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Safety Certificate Included - 2.5 L4 cylinder - 136,000 km - AWD - Backup Camera - Panoramic sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Power Seats - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Keyless Entry - Bluetooth Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,495 + HST & Licensing Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316