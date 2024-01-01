2015 Nissan Rogue

Menu
136,000 KM

AWD 4dr SV

AWD 4dr SV

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC831701

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blackack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- Accident Free - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Safety Certificate Included - 2.5 L4 cylinder - 136,000 km - AWD - Backup Camera - Panoramic sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Power Seats - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Keyless Entry - Bluetooth Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,495 + HST & Licensing Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

