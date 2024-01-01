Menu
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>2015 Toyota Corolla LE - 91 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price $16,495</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Financing Available - Fast Approvals</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Ontario Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- One Owner</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Extended Warranty Available</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 91,000 Km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 1.8L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Apple CarPlay</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Automatic transmission</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $16,495 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa , ON</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e2e5e9; font-size: 15px; background-color: #252728;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316⁩</div></div>

2015 Toyota Corolla

91,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

No Accidents / Apple CarPlay

11954496

2015 Toyota Corolla

No Accidents / Apple CarPlay

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2FC309422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2015 Toyota Corolla