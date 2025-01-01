$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE-Certified
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE-Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 139,000 Km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : 🔥$13,995 🔥+ HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316