- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 139,000 Km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : 🔥$13,995 🔥+ HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

2015 Toyota Corolla

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

LE-Certified

12108707

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE-Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1FC462728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 139,000 Km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : 🔥$13,995 🔥+ HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2015 Toyota Corolla