$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW1K7AJXFM257460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 VW Jetta 2.0L - Manual - 147km
Price $ 10,999
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
- Safety Included
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 2.0L 4 cylinder
- Manual transmission
- 147,000 km
- Backup Camera
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Keyless Entry
Financing Available - 100% Approval
To Apply click on the link
https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available
Price : $ 10,999 + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6
(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
