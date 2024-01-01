2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
2015 VW Jetta 2.0L - Manual - 147km<br><div>Price $ 10,999 Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. - Safety Included - Clean Title - No Accidents - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Manual transmission - 147,000 km - Backup Camera - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Keyless Entry Financing Available - 100% Approval To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 10,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316</div>

147,000 KM

Trendline

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

147,000KM
VIN 3VW1K7AJXFM257460

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

