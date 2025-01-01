$12,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 113,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
