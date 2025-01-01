Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan – 114km

Price: $12,499

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

113,800 km

3.6L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission – Front-Wheel Drive

Canada Value Package Trim

Seats 7 Passengers – Great for Families or Work

Comfortable Black Interior – Black Exterior

Power Windows & Locks

Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Reliable and Versatile Van – Perfect for Daily Driving or Business

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $12,499 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab's Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

(613) 240-3316

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR331855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

