Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 115,000 km Navigation System Sunroof / Moonroof Sirius XM Leather Seats Heated Seats Heated Mirrors Backup Camera Bluetooth Cruise Control Air Conditioning Power Seats Power Windows Keyless Entry 18 Alloy Wheels Spacious and Comfortable SUV Perfect for Families Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $13,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON

2016 Ford Edge

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

SE Loaded / Navigation / Certified

13121249

2016 Ford Edge

SE Loaded / Navigation / Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J8XGBC32091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 115,000 km Navigation System Sunroof / Moonroof Sirius XM Leather Seats Heated Seats Heated Mirrors Backup Camera Bluetooth Cruise Control Air Conditioning Power Seats Power Windows Keyless Entry 18' Alloy Wheels Spacious and Comfortable SUV Perfect for Families Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $13,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$13,495

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Ford Edge