- No Accidents - Clean Carfax
- Financing Available - Fast Approvals
- Ontario Safety Certificate Included
- Extended Warranty Available
- 130,000 km
- 1.6L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Bluetooth
Extended Warranty Available
We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.
Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit
Price : $9,995+ HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON
(613) 240-3316⁩

2016 Hyundai Accent

130,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

CERTIFIED

2016 Hyundai Accent

CERTIFIED

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE0GU121082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 130,000 km- 1.6L 4 cylinder- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $9,995+ HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Hyundai Accent