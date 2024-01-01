Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

131,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport Appearance

Sport Appearance

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,000KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AE7GU630107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 100% Financing Approvals - Safety Included - Clean Title - No Accidents - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - 131,000 km - Backup Camera - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approval To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

