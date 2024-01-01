$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 100% Financing Approvals - Safety Included - Clean Title - No Accidents - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - 131,000 km - Backup Camera - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approval To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Ehab's Auto
