2016 Hyundai Elantra

<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Financing Available - Fast Approvals</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Carfax Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 125,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Sunroof</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Alloy wheels</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Automatic transmission</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Options Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $ 12,695 + HST & Licensing</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Financing Options Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa , ON</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316⁩</div></div>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,695

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE8GU569723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Safety Certificate Included- No Accidents- Carfax Included- 125,000 km- Sunroof- Backup Camera- Alloy wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty Options AvailablePrice : $ 12,695 + HST & LicensingFinancing Options AvailableEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Hyundai Elantra