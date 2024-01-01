$12,695+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE8GU569723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Safety Certificate Included- No Accidents- Carfax Included- 125,000 km- Sunroof- Backup Camera- Alloy wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty Options AvailablePrice : $ 12,695 + HST & LicensingFinancing Options AvailableEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
