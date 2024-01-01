Menu
<p><span style=color: #e4e6eb; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #242526;>2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited - 101 km Price $13,495 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 101,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Navigation System - Leather Seats - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $13,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩</span><span style=color: #e4e6eb; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #242526;> </span></p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

101,000 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Used
101,000KM
VIN KMHDH4AH4GU495369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

