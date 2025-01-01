2016 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax
- Ontario Safety Certificate Included
- Extended Warranty Available
- 132,000 km
- 1.8 L 4 cylinder
- Alloy Wheels
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone !
Price : $ 11,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON Call 📞
6️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ 2️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ 3️⃣3️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t7a/1/16/31_20e3.png alt=1️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tb8/1/16/33_20e3.png alt=3️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span> <span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t99/1/16/32_20e3.png alt=2️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/td7/1/16/34_20e3.png alt=4️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t5b/1/16/30_20e3.png alt=0️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span> <span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tb8/1/16/33_20e3.png alt=3️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/tb8/1/16/33_20e3.png alt=3️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t7a/1/16/31_20e3.png alt=1️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span><span class=html-span xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xgzva0m xhhsvwb xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od style=text-align: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 1px; display: inline-flex; vertical-align: middle; width: 16px; height: 16px; font-family: inherit;><img class=xz74otr style=border: 0px; object-fit: fill; src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t15/1/16/36_20e3.png alt=6️⃣ width=16 height=16 /></span></div></div>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

132,000 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE4GU57133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 132,000 km- 1.8 L 4 cylinder- Alloy Wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Bluetooth- Power windows- Power locks- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterExtended Warranty AvailableWe Finance Everyone !Price : $ 11,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ONCall

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Hyundai Elantra