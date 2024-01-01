$12,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GLS -Certified
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GLS -Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPE24AF2GH424934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 137,000 km- 2.4L 4 cylinder- Backup Camera- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothSafety is done and the car is ready for a quick delivery.Extended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $12,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2015 Mazda CX-5 CX-5 AWD- Ontario Safety Included 122,000 KM $14,695 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX - Certified 109,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rondo 3rd Row - Certified 147,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2016 Hyundai Sonata