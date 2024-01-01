Menu
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax
- Financing Available - Fast Approvals
- Ontario Safety Certificate Included
- Extended Warranty Available
- 137,000 km
- 2.4L 4 cylinder
- Backup Camera
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Bluetooth
Safety is done and the car is ready for a quick delivery.
Extended Warranty Available
We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.
Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit
Price : $12,495 + HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON
(613) 240-3316⁩

2016 Hyundai Sonata

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS -Certified

11985492

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS -Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF2GH424934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 137,000 km- 2.4L 4 cylinder- Backup Camera- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothSafety is done and the car is ready for a quick delivery.Extended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $12,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Hyundai Sonata