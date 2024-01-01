Menu
<p>2016 hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium</p><p> </p><p>Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit</p><p>100% Approvals </p><p> </p><p>- Safety Included </p><p>- Clean Title  - No Accidents </p><p>- 2.0L 4 cylinder </p><p>- Automatic transmission </p><p>- 164,000 km</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Alloy Wheels </p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power windows </p><p>- Air conditioning </p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Rear Defroster</p><p>-Blind spot detection </p><p> </p><p>Financing Available - 100% Approval </p><p> </p><p>To Apply click on the link </p><p> </p><p>https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/</p><p> </p><p>- Good Credit</p><p>- Bad Credit</p><p>- New Credit</p><p>- Newcomers </p><p>- Work Permits </p><p> </p><p>Extended warranty available </p><p> </p><p>Price : $ 9,995 + HST & Licensing</p><p> </p><p>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</p><p> </p><p>4603 Bank Street </p><p>Ottawa Ontario </p><p>K1T 3W6</p><p> </p><p>(613) 240-3316</p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

164,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KM8J33A47GU185984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium

 

Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit

100% Approvals 

 

- Safety Included 

- Clean Title  - No Accidents 

- 2.0L 4 cylinder 

- Automatic transmission 

- 164,000 km

- Backup Camera

- Alloy Wheels 

- Heated Seats

- Power windows 

- Air conditioning 

- Cruise Control

- Rear Defroster

-Blind spot detection 

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval 

 

To Apply click on the link 

 

https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/

 

- Good Credit

- Bad Credit

- New Credit

- Newcomers 

- Work Permits 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Price : $ 9,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

 

4603 Bank Street 

Ottawa Ontario 

K1T 3W6

 

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

