2016 Hyundai Tucson
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 hyundai Tucson 2.0L Premium
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit
100% Approvals
- Safety Included
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 2.0L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- 164,000 km
- Backup Camera
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
-Blind spot detection
Financing Available - 100% Approval
To Apply click on the link
https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available
Price : $ 9,995 + HST & Licensing
Vehicle Features
Ehab's Auto
