2016 Hyundai Tucson

<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Financing Available - Fast Approvals</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Ontario Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Extended Warranty Available</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 142,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 2.0L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Blind spot detection</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Automatic transmission</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $13,599 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa , ON</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316⁩</div></div>

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

Premium

Premium

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
142,000KM
VIN KM8J33A41GU212483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 142,000 km- 2.0L 4 cylinder- Backup Camera- Blind spot detection- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $13,599 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

