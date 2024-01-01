$13,599+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
VIN KM8J33A41GU212483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 142,000 km- 2.0L 4 cylinder- Backup Camera- Blind spot detection- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $13,599 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$13,599
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2016 Hyundai Tucson