2016 Kia Sedona

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 12 months Warranty Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Financing Available - Fast Approvals</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Ontario Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Extended Warranty Available</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 135,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 8 Passenger</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Dual Climate Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Electric seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $15,995 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa , ON</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316</div></div>

2016 Kia Sedona

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sedona

LX - 8 Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12508606

2016 Kia Sedona

LX - 8 Seats

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1746809852
  2. 1746809848
  3. 1746809850
  4. 1746809842
  5. 1746809849
  6. 1746809838
  7. 1746809849
  8. 1746809852
  9. 1746809846
  10. 1746809851
  11. 1746809851
  12. 1746809845
  13. 1746809850
  14. 1746809850
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C16G6122611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- 12 months Warranty Included- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- Extended Warranty Available- 135,000 km- 8 Passenger- Backup camera- Dual Climate Control- Heated Seats- Power windows- Electric seats- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $15,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2016 Kia Sedona for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Kia Sedona 135,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson 1.6L AWD -Limited for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson 1.6L AWD -Limited 135,000 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL- Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL- Certified 148,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Kia Sedona