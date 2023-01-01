Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431009
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR9GT609657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- Safety Inspected - Clean Title

Extended warranty available up 48 months available

Price : $ 13,999 + HST & Licensing

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa Ontario

K1T 3W6

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

