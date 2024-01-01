Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

108,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

2016 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC617397

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Corolla LE - 108 km
Price $ 16,995
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax
- Financing Available - Fast Approvals
- Ontario Safety Certificate Included
- One Owner
- Extended Warranty Available
- 108,000 km
- 1.8L 4 cylinder
- Backup Camera
- Automatic transmission
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Bluetooth
Extended Warranty Available
We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.
Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit
Price : $16,995 + HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa , ON
(613) 240-3316    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2016 Toyota Corolla