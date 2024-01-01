$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
2016 Toyota Corolla
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC617397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Corolla LE - 108 kmPrice $ 16,995- No Accidents - Clean Carfax- Financing Available - Fast Approvals- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- One Owner- Extended Warranty Available- 108,000 km- 1.8L 4 cylinder- Backup Camera- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailableWe offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders.Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No CreditPrice : $16,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
