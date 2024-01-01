Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla LE -150 KM Price $16,495 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 150,000 km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth - 4 Brand new tires Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $16,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1GC543083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Corolla LE -150 KM Price $16,495 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - One Owner - Extended Warranty Available - 150,000 km - 1.8L 4 cylinder - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth - 4 Brand new tires Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $16,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

