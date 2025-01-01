Menu
<p>2016 Toyota Corolla L – 84km</p><p>Price: $16,495</p><p> </p><p>No Accidents – Clean Carfax</p><p>Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Ontario Safety Certificate Included</p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>84,021 km</p><p>4-Cylinder Fuel-Efficient Engine</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p>Backup Camera</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Power Windows</p><p>Power Locks</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Keyless Entry</p><p>Cloth Interior – Grey</p><p>5-Passenger Sedan</p><p>Reliable & Low Maintenance</p><p>Registered in Ontario – No U.S. History</p><p>No Reported Accidents</p><p>2 Service Records Found</p><p> </p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p>We Finance Everyone</p><p> </p><p>Price: $16,495 + HST & Licensing</p><p> </p><p>Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa</p><p>4603 Bank Street</p><p>Ottawa, ON</p><p> </p><p>📞 (613) 240-3316</p>

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
84,021KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHEXGC655428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

