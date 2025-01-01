$16,495+ taxes & licensing
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,021 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Corolla L – 84km
Price: $16,495
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available
Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
84,021 km
4-Cylinder Fuel-Efficient Engine
Automatic Transmission
Bluetooth Connectivity
Backup Camera
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cloth Interior – Grey
5-Passenger Sedan
Reliable & Low Maintenance
Registered in Ontario – No U.S. History
No Reported Accidents
2 Service Records Found
Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone
Price: $16,495 + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON
📞 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
