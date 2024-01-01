$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1HU140625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit100% Approvals- Safety Included- Clean- No Accidents- 83,000 km- 2.0L 4 cylinder- FWD- Automatic transmission- Backup Camera- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto- Power Sunroof- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Adaptive Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalsTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 14,995+ HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6 613*240*3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Hyundai Elantra