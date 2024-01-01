Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;> </div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>100% Approvals</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Safety Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Clean- No Accidents</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 83,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 2.0L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- FWD</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Automatic transmission</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power Sunroof</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Adaptive Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Financing Available - 100% Approvals</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>To Apply click on the link</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;><span style=font-family: inherit;><a class=x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x1ejq31n xd10rxx x1sy0etr x17r0tee x972fbf xcfux6l x1qhh985 xm0m39n x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz xt0b8zv x1fey0fg style=cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; outline: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; padding: 0px; border-width: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; touch-action: manipulation; background-color: transparent; display: inline; font-family: inherit; tabindex=0 role=link href=https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/?fbclid=IwAR0rn6Rc_CpKVIa6dqoTqBJ3GnWGSlAap2MI2JCb5tjJ7cAgPQlojq7zaMc_aem_AUXlZMqXA0S52029APne3-j2CvSCgFjw4XSpIF3ovdvqnZ4vPfpu4AahWdGkULcsl1xGTwg3-U43IhxJr-iEiAPh target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/</a></span></div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Good Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bad Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- New Credit</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Newcomers</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Work Permits</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended warranty available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $ 14,995+ HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 18.75px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa Ontario</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>K1T 3W6</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;> </div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>613*240*3316</div></div>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Finance Available

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Finance Available

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1712512470
  2. 1712512475
  3. 1712512479
  4. 1712512484
  5. 1712512488
  6. 1712512492
  7. 1712512496
  8. 1712512502
  9. 1712512506
  10. 1712512510
  11. 1712512512
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1HU140625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit100% Approvals- Safety Included- Clean- No Accidents- 83,000 km- 2.0L 4 cylinder- FWD- Automatic transmission- Backup Camera- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto- Power Sunroof- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Adaptive Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalsTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 14,995+ HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6 613*240*3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Safety Certified 70,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Pass Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Pass Certified 94,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - Certified 128,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra