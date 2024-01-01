$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
No Accidents - Safety Included
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE - 124 km Price $12,995 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 124,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We offer Financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. All types of Credit approved Price : $12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316
