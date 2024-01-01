Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE - 124 km Price $12,995 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 124,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We offer Financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. All types of Credit approved Price : $12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

2017 Hyundai Elantra

124,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

No Accidents - Safety Included

11927561

2017 Hyundai Elantra

No Accidents - Safety Included

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPD74LFXHH105180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra LE - 124 km Price $12,995 - No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 124,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We offer Financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. All types of Credit approved Price : $12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-3316

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Elantra