- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 94,000 Km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price : $12,695 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON 613*240*3316

2017 Hyundai Elantra

94,000 KM

$12,695

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5NPD74LF9HH146996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 94,000 Km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price : 🔥$12,695 🔥+ HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON 613*240*3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

