$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GLS - Certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GLS - Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 127,000 km - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Parking sensors - Backup camera - Dual Climate Control - Heated Seats - Power windows - Electric seats - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available Price : $13,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-240-3316