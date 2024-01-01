2017 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
<div>Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit<br />100% Approvals <br /><br />- Safety Included <br />- Clean Title - No Accidents <br />- 2.0L 4 cylinder <br />- Automatic transmission <br />- 142,000 km<br />- Backup Camera<br />- Alloy Wheels <br />- Heated Seats<br />- Power windows <br />- Air conditioning <br />- Cruise Control<br />- Rear Defroster<br /><br />Financing Available - 100% Approval <br /><br />To Apply click on the link <br /><br />https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/<br /><br />- Good Credit<br />- Bad Credit<br />- New Credit<br />- Newcomers <br />- Work Permits <br /><br />Extended warranty available <br /><br />Price : $ 13,995+ HST & Licensing<br /><br />Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa<br /><br />4603 Bank Street <br />Ottawa Ontario <br />K1T 3W6<br /><br />(613) 240-3316</div>

VIN KM8J33A41HU552623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit
100% Approvals

- Safety Included
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 2.0L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- 142,000 km
- Backup Camera
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster

Financing Available - 100% Approval

To Apply click on the link

https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/

- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits

Extended warranty available

Price : $ 13,995+ HST & Licensing

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

