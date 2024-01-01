$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0L - Safetied
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0L - Safetied
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J33A41HU552623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit
100% Approvals
- Safety Included
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 2.0L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- 142,000 km
- Backup Camera
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
Financing Available - 100% Approval
To Apply click on the link
https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available
Price : $ 13,995+ HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6
(613) 240-3316
100% Approvals
- Safety Included
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 2.0L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- 142,000 km
- Backup Camera
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
Financing Available - 100% Approval
To Apply click on the link
https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available
Price : $ 13,995+ HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6
(613) 240-3316
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L - Safetied 142,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Venza Limited Edition - Certified 149,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra Safety Certified 114,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Ehab's Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2017 Hyundai Tucson