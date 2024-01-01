$14,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD- Certified
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD- Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA45HU354627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD -145 kmPrice $ 14,495- No Accidents- We Finance Everyone- Carfax Included- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- 2.0L 4 cylinder- 145,000 km- AWD- Backup Camera- Blind Spot detection- Alloy Wheels- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Keyless Entry- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailablePrice : $ 14,495 + HST & LicensingLow Monthly Payments - 100% ApprovalsEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
2017 Hyundai Tucson