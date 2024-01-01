Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD -145 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price $ 14,495</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- We Finance Everyone</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Carfax Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Ontario Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 2.0L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 145,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- AWD</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Blind Spot detection</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Alloy Wheels</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Keyless Entry</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $ 14,495 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Low Monthly Payments - 100% Approvals</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #050505; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa Ontario</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>K1T 3W6</div></div>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD- Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD- Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1726172665
  2. 1726172667
  3. 1726172669
  4. 1726172671
  5. 1726172672
  6. 1726172674
  7. 1726172677
  8. 1726172679
  9. 1726172680
  10. 1726172683
  11. 1726172685
  12. 1726172686
  13. 1726172688
  14. 1726172690
  15. 1726172692
  16. 1726172694
  17. 1726172696
  18. 1726172697
  19. 1726172700
  20. 1726172702
  21. 1726172704
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA45HU354627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD -145 kmPrice $ 14,495- No Accidents- We Finance Everyone- Carfax Included- Ontario Safety Certificate Included- 2.0L 4 cylinder- 145,000 km- AWD- Backup Camera- Blind Spot detection- Alloy Wheels- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Keyless Entry- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailablePrice : $ 14,495 + HST & LicensingLow Monthly Payments - 100% ApprovalsEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD- Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD- Certified 145,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L AWD- Ontario Safety Included for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L AWD- Ontario Safety Included 148,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS- Ontario Safety Included for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS- Ontario Safety Included 134,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson