2017 Hyundai Tucson

<div class=xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a style=margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- We Finance Everyone</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- No Accidents - Carfax Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Safety Certificate Included</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 2.0L 4 cylinder</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- 131,000 km</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- AWD</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Blind Spot detection</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Alloy Wheels</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Heated Seats</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Power windows</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Air conditioning</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Rear Defroster</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Keyless Entry</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>- Bluetooth</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Extended Warranty Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Price : $ 14,995 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Low Monthly Payments Available</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>4603 Bank Street</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>Ottawa Ontario</div><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>K1T 3W6</div></div><div class=x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a style=margin: 0.5em 0px 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #e4e6eb; font-size: 15px; background-color: #242526;><div dir=auto style=font-family: inherit;>(613) 240-3316</div></div>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

131,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA43HU422844

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

- We Finance Everyone- No Accidents - Carfax Included- Safety Certificate Included- 2.0L 4 cylinder- 131,000 km- AWD- Backup Camera- Blind Spot detection- Alloy Wheels- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear Defroster- Keyless Entry- BluetoothExtended Warranty AvailablePrice : $ 14,995 + HST & LicensingLow Monthly Payments AvailableEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Tucson