- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 123,000 km - 2.0L 4 Cylinder - AWD - Leather Seats - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Power Seats - Backup camera - Dual Climate Control - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone - Fast Approvals Price : $16,695 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316

2017 Hyundai Tucson

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,695

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE - AWD Certified

12524890

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE - AWD Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA47HU496820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Fast Approvals - Ontario Safety Certificate Included - Extended Warranty Available - 123,000 km - 2.0L 4 Cylinder - AWD - Leather Seats - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Power Seats - Backup camera - Dual Climate Control - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone - Fast Approvals Price : $16,695 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

$16,695

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Tucson