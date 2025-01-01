$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson – 116km
Price: $XXX
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available
Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
116,000 km
Automatic Transmission
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
USB & AUX Ports
Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine
White Exterior – Grey Cloth Interior
5-Passenger SUV
Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone
Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON
(613) 240-3316
