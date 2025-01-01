Menu
<p>2017 Hyundai Tucson – 116km</p><p>Price: $XXX</p><p> </p><p>No Accidents – Clean Carfax</p><p>Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Ontario Safety Certificate Included</p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>116,000 km</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p>Heated Front Seats</p><p>Backup Camera</p><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p>Touchscreen Display</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Air Conditioning</p><p>Power Windows</p><p>Power Locks</p><p>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</p><p>USB & AUX Ports</p><p>Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine</p><p>White Exterior – Grey Cloth Interior</p><p>5-Passenger SUV</p><p> </p><p>Extended Warranty Available</p><p>We Finance Everyone</p><p> </p><p>Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing</p><p> </p><p>Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa</p><p>4603 Bank Street</p><p>Ottawa, ON</p><p> </p><p>(613) 240-3316</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

116,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

12614773

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA46HU451385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson – 116km

Price: $XXX

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

116,000 km

Automatic Transmission

Heated Front Seats

Backup Camera

Bluetooth Connectivity

Touchscreen Display

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows

Power Locks

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

USB & AUX Ports

Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine

White Exterior – Grey Cloth Interior

5-Passenger SUV

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Tucson