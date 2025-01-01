Menu
<p>2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD- 100 km</p><p>Price $XXX</p><p>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax</p><p>- Financing Available - Fast Approvals</p><p> </p><p>- Ontario Safety Certificate Included</p><p>- Extended Warranty Available </p><p>- 100,393 km</p><p>- 2.0L 4 Cylinder</p><p>- AWD</p><p>- Leather Seats </p><p>- Sunroof</p><p>- Alloy Wheels </p><p>- Power Seats </p><p>- Backup camera </p><p>- Dual Climate Control </p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power windows </p><p>- Air conditioning </p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Rear Defroster</p><p>- Bluetooth </p><p> </p><p>Extended Warranty Available </p><p> </p><p>We Finance Everyone - Fast Approvals</p><p> </p><p>Price : $XXX + HST & Licensing</p><p> </p><p>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</p><p>4603 Bank Street</p><p>Ottawa , ON </p><p> </p><p>(613) 240-3316 </p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

100,393 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

12618702

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,393KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA42HU279000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,393 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD- 100 km

Price $XXX

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax

- Financing Available - Fast Approvals

 

- Ontario Safety Certificate Included

- Extended Warranty Available 

- 100,393 km

- 2.0L 4 Cylinder

- AWD

- Leather Seats 

- Sunroof

- Alloy Wheels 

- Power Seats 

- Backup camera 

- Dual Climate Control 

- Heated Seats

- Power windows 

- Air conditioning 

- Cruise Control

- Rear Defroster

- Bluetooth 

 

Extended Warranty Available 

 

We Finance Everyone - Fast Approvals

 

Price : $XXX + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa , ON 

 

(613) 240-3316 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Tucson