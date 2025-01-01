Menu
No Accidents – Clean Carfax Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 144,000 km 3.3L V6 Engine Automatic Transmission Front-Wheel Drive 8 Passenger Capacity Electric sliding doors Power Seats Heated Seats Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Power Windows & Locks Smooth, Comfortable Ride – Great for Families or Road Trips Black Exterior – Grey Interior Well Maintained – Ready to Go Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $14,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316

2017 Kia Sedona

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona

LX - 8 Passenger

13082393

2017 Kia Sedona

LX - 8 Passenger

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C18H6298741

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents – Clean Carfax Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 144,000 km 3.3L V6 Engine Automatic Transmission Front-Wheel Drive 8 Passenger Capacity Electric sliding doors Power Seats Heated Seats Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Power Windows & Locks Smooth, Comfortable Ride – Great for Families or Road Trips Black Exterior – Grey Interior Well Maintained – Ready to Go Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $14,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Kia Sedona