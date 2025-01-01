$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
LX - 8 Passenger
2017 Kia Sedona
LX - 8 Passenger
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents – Clean Carfax Financing Available Ontario Safety Certificate Included Extended Warranty Available 144,000 km 3.3L V6 Engine Automatic Transmission Front-Wheel Drive 8 Passenger Capacity Electric sliding doors Power Seats Heated Seats Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Power Windows & Locks Smooth, Comfortable Ride – Great for Families or Road Trips Black Exterior – Grey Interior Well Maintained – Ready to Go Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone Price: $14,999 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa, ON 📞 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-240-3316