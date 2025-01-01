Menu
<p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 136,000 km - 2.5 L 4 cylinder - AWD - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $14,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON ⁨(613) 240-3316</span></p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

Sport AWD- Certified

12339426

2017 Nissan Rogue

Sport AWD- Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV5HC808881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 136,000 km - 2.5 L 4 cylinder - AWD - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $14,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON ⁨(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-XXXX

613-240-3316

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Nissan Rogue