2018 Hyundai Elantra – 134 km

Price: $XXX

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

134,215 km

Automatic Transmission

Heated Seats

Touchscreen Display

Bluetooth Connectivity

Backup Camera

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Aux & USB Ports

Keyless Entry

Fold-Down Rear Seats

Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine

Black Exterior – Grey Cloth Interior

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab's Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

(613) 240-3316

2018 Hyundai Elantra

134,215 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12614770

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,215KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1JU539931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,215 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra – 134 km

Price: $XXX

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

134,215 km

Automatic Transmission

Heated Seats

Touchscreen Display

Bluetooth Connectivity

Backup Camera

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Aux & USB Ports

Keyless Entry

Fold-Down Rear Seats

Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine

Black Exterior – Grey Cloth Interior

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
2018 Hyundai Elantra