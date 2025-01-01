$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,215 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Elantra – 134 km
Price: $XXX
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available
Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
134,215 km
Automatic Transmission
Heated Seats
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Connectivity
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aux & USB Ports
Keyless Entry
Fold-Down Rear Seats
Fuel Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine
Black Exterior – Grey Cloth Interior
Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone
Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON
(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316