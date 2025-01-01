Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport – 108km

Price: $15,995

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

108,000 km

1.6L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine

Automatic Transmission – Front-Wheel Drive

Navigation System

Power Sunroof

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Backup Camera

Bluetooth Connectivity

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows & Locks

Keyless Entry

Rear Window Defroster

Sporty Trim with Enhanced Performance & Style

Fully Loaded – Perfect Balance of Power & Comfort

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $15,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab's Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

(613) 240-3316

2018 Hyundai Elantra

108,000 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport tech

12649812

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport tech

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD04LB9JU502856

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport – 108km

Price: $15,995

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

108,000 km

1.6L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine

Automatic Transmission – Front-Wheel Drive

Navigation System

Power Sunroof

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Backup Camera

Bluetooth Connectivity

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows & Locks

Keyless Entry

Rear Window Defroster

Sporty Trim with Enhanced Performance & Style

Fully Loaded – Perfect Balance of Power & Comfort

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $15,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

(613) 240-3316

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-240-3316

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2018 Hyundai Elantra