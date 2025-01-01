$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport tech
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport – 108km
Price: $15,995
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available
Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
108,000 km
1.6L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
Automatic Transmission – Front-Wheel Drive
Navigation System
Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows & Locks
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Sporty Trim with Enhanced Performance & Style
Fully Loaded – Perfect Balance of Power & Comfort
Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone
Price: $15,995 + HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON
(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
613-240-3316