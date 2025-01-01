Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf – Electric – ? km

Price: $XXX

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

102,000 km

Fully Electric Vehicle

Automatic Transmission

Heated Seats

Backup Camera

Touchscreen Display

Navigation System

Bluetooth Connectivity

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Rear Defroster

Alloy Wheels

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab's Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

📞 (613) 240-3316

2018 Nissan Leaf

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf

SV

12613876

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AZ1CP7JC312282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Leaf – Electric – ? km

Price: $XXX

 

No Accidents – Clean Carfax

Financing Available

 

Ontario Safety Certificate Included

Extended Warranty Available

 

102,000 km

Fully Electric Vehicle

Automatic Transmission

Heated Seats

Backup Camera

Touchscreen Display

Navigation System

Bluetooth Connectivity

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Rear Defroster

Alloy Wheels

 

Extended Warranty Available

We Finance Everyone

 

Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON

 

📞 (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2018 Nissan Leaf