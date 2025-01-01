$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Leaf – Electric – ? km
Price: $XXX
No Accidents – Clean Carfax
Financing Available
Ontario Safety Certificate Included
Extended Warranty Available
102,000 km
Fully Electric Vehicle
Automatic Transmission
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Alloy Wheels
Extended Warranty Available
We Finance Everyone
Price: $XXX + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto – Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON
📞 (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ehab's Auto
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-240-3316