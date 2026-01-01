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<p>2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential <br>$12,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents </p><p>Highlights:<br>✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br>✔ Automatic Transmission<br>✔ 144,000 km<br>✔ Heated Front Seats<br>✔ Heated Steering Wheel<br>✔ Backup Camera<br>✔ Blind Spot Monitoring<br>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br>✔ Air Conditioning<br>✔ Power Windows & Locks<br>✔ Cruise Control</p><p>✅ Ontario Safety Included<br>✅ Extended Warranty Available<br>✅ Flexible Payment Options</p><p>💰 Price: $12,995 + HST & Licensing</p><p>📍 Ehab’s Auto<br>4603 Bank St<br>Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6</p><p>📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316<br>👉 Message for availability</p>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Elantra

No Accidents - Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13993056

2019 Hyundai Elantra

No Accidents - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD74LF1KU737476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential 
$12,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents 

Highlights:
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ 144,000 km
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Cruise Control

✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options

💰 Price: $12,995 + HST & Licensing

📍 Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6

📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-XXXX

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613-240-3316

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2019 Hyundai Elantra