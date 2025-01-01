Menu
- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 139,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - AWD - Apple CarPlay - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $15,995+ HST & Licensing Ehab's Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON ⁨(613) 240-3316

2019 Hyundai Tucson

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD w/Safety Package

12339420

2019 Hyundai Tucson

AWD w/Safety Package

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA44KU025475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Clean Carfax - Financing Available - Ontario Safety Included - Extended Warranty Available - 139,000 km - 2.0L 4 cylinder - AWD - Apple CarPlay - Backup Camera - Automatic transmission - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Power windows - Power locks - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster Extended Warranty Available We Finance Everyone ! Price : $15,995+ HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa , ON ⁨(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2019 Hyundai Tucson