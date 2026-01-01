Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2021 Kia Sportage

76,115 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14233217

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 14233217
  2. 14233217
  3. 14233217
  4. 14233217
  5. 14233217
  6. 14233217
  7. 14233217
  8. 14233217
  9. 14233217
  10. 14233217
  11. 14233217
  12. 14233217
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
76,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC1M7878494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8159A
  • Mileage 76,115 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2025 Kia EV9 Land w/Premium Package AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2025 Kia EV9 Land w/Premium Package AWD 79,257 KM $59,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2022 Kia Sportage LX AWD 147,303 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD 184,105 KM $11,980 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2021 Kia Sportage